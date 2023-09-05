Russian Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 265,680

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to September 5, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 265,680 Russian invaders, including 560 in the past day.
That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine's forces also destroyed 4,489 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 8,670 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 5,649 (+38) artillery systems, 747 (+6) multiple rocket launchers, 504 (+1) air defense systems, 315 (+0) warplanes, 316 (+0) helicopters, 4,512 (+31) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,447 (+0) cruise missiles, 19 (+0) warships/cutters, 8,175 (+26) trucks and tankers, and 851 (+4) units of specialized equipment.
The incoming data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, engaging in counterbattery combat.
