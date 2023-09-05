Bin Zayan Travel And Tours Launches Umrah Packages For Pakistani Travelers

Karachi, Sind Sep 4, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Bin Zayan Travel and Tours , a leading travel agency in Pakistan, today announced the launch of its Umrah packages for Pakistani travelers. The packages include round-trip airfare, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, ground transportation, and vprocessing.

We are excited to offer our Umrah packages to Pakistani travelers. We have a team of experienced professionals who can help you plan your Umrah trip and make sure that you have a smooth and memorable experience.

The Umrah packages include a variety of options to suit different budgets and preferences. Packages can be customized to include additional services, such as pre-paid meals, airport transfers, and group tours.

We want to make it easy for Pakistani travelers to fulfill their Umrah dream, Our Umrah packages are affordable and convenient, and we offer a variety of options to choose from.

To book an Umrah package with Bin Zayan Travel and Tours, please visit our website or callat [0317-4725019].

About Bin Zayan Travel and Tours

Bin Zayan Travel and Tours is a leading travel agency in Pakistan. We offer a wide range of travel services, including Umrah packages, Hajj packages, air tickets, hotel bookings, and vprocessing. We have a team of experienced professionals who can help you plan your trip and make sure that you have a smooth and memorable experience.

Contact:

Bin Zayan Travel and Tours

0317-4724019