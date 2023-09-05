Launch Of The 'All India Annual Time Travel Quiz

Mumbai, Maharashtra Sep 4, 2023 (Issuewire)

Another exciting opportunity is available for School students of India across grades 6th to 12th to test their knowledge about the evolution of the earth and humankind. They also stand a chance to win prizes up to Rs 15,000.

Sourabh De, a scientist in the Life Sciences industry and author of the well-read book, 'Time Travel, to the Edge of History', is launching the 'Annual All India Time Travel Quiz'. He believes the idea of encouraging kids to develop curiminds and helping them test and reward that knowledge can be a great enabler to foster the habit of learning for the future.

He also believes there is immense knowledge in our history that can helpshape a beautiful future for our kids.

To take this belief ahead, he is launching a quiz platform for students to test their knowledge about the past and present. The platform has been conceptualized along with his class 9th daughter Nayonika De, who is a student of Manthan School in Hyderabad to keep the engagement relevant for school kids.

The registration for the quiz can be done online and free of cost by students of classes 6th to 12th across India and they will all get an opportunity to participate in the online quiz. The registration for the quiz is open till 30th September and many renowned schools have started participating in the same. The online quiz link will be made available to all registered students by the end of November on their registered email Ids.

The second level of the quiz will be conducted amongst the top 5 performers of the quiz who will get a chance to show their skills in a virtual in-person quiz with the Quiz master himself. The quiz will be streamed across variplatforms with the support of the technology partner VouchPro.

All the top 5 finalists will get certificates and cash prizes as a token of appreciation and encouragement. Team 'Time Travel' hopes to reach as many kids as possible with this opportunity to motivate and help them nurture their interest in knowledge and curiosity.

Free Registration can be done at:

Important Dates:



The free registration link is open till 30th September

The online quiz link will be made available at the end of November The finalist virtual in-person quiz will be conducted in the last week of December (tentatively)

For any further information, contact: Neha Gupta De (9833732040) or