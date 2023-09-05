(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) --
1993 -- Businessman Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi passed away age 74.
1997 -- The Library of theCongress chose Kuwait as the regional center for the International Network of Legal Information.
1998 -- Thepublication, Newsweek International, granted former KUNA Chairman and Director-General Barjes Humoud Al-Barjes a certificate of appreciation for his valuable contributions to Arab and Islamic news publishing, as well as broadcasting exclusive reports. This was the first time an Arab media figure was given such an award outside the US.
2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced the signing of a Memo of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea (SK) Energy to develop an oil refinery and a petrochemical complex in Indonesia.
2013 -- Kuwait Squash Federation announced the State of Kuwait will be the venue for the World Squash Championship, the first time in the Arab world.
2015 -- Kuwait joined the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands and chose Mubarak Al-Kabir reservation in Boubyan Island as a location representative of the convention's tenets.
2018 -- Former dean of Kuwait University's (KU) College of Arts Dr. Abdullah Al-Muhana passed at age 76. (end)
gta
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107006744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.