(Eastbourne-August 29, 2023) An online shopping centre aimed at vegans has ambitiplans to make vegan shopping an integral part of the UK's ecommerce landscape.

Customers can buy everything from vegan handbags to eco-friendly kitchen utensils in one place - creating a shopping experience that could revolutionise the industry.

The market for vegan products in the UK is growing exponentially - currently valued at more than £10bn. But until now, there wasn't a single online destination selling such a large range of vegan products.

Vegan Supermarket UK aims to capitalise on this growing market. Thanks to this innovative approach to vegan retail, British consumers can - for the first time - buy an ethical gift for a loved one and something for dinner at the same time.

Working in conjunction with some of the UK's most respected retailers, Vegan Supermarket UK aims to create the ultimate one-stop-shop for people in search of cruelty-free products.

Every product listed on the Vegan Supermarket UK website is ethically produced, cruelty-free and vegan-certified. Nothing has been tested on animals, and absolutely none of the products contain any animal-related ingredients.

The inspiration behind Vegan Supermarket UK came from the owner and founder Brian Muskett. Having been a committed and passionate lifelong animal advocate, Brian was resigned to finding ethical shopping frustrating.

But things came to a head when - while shopping for vegan and cruelty free perfume - Brian found the perfect option for his wife's birthday. It wasn't until he delved deeper into the product's background that he discovered the perfume may have been tested on animals.

Brian eventually found a vegan perfume that had been ethically produced. But to his dismay, he soon realised that the only suppliers were based in the US. In his frustration, Brian began thinking about how great it would be to get all the vegan products he needed - in one place.

Brian imagined a Meadowhall or a Bluewater but just for cruelty-free products. But rather than build his own physical vegan shopping centre, he decided to launch a virtual one.

And the rest is history. Four years later, Vegan Supermarket UK continues to grow and attract new customers. Brian is very pleased with his company's progress, but he believes the best is yet to come. He said:

“Judging by our healthy conversion rate, customers seem to like what we are doing. But we'll keep innovating to make their shopping experience the best out there.”

Vegan Supermarket UK is home to several thousand eco-friendly and vegan products - located on fully vetted partner sites. Their business model ensures maximum choice for the consumer, which is why Brian believes his online vegan supermarket can make ethical shopping more accessible than ever. He said:

“All our merchants are experts in what they do. Forto even try to replicate their operations would be a multi-million-pound venture and, quite frankly, unrealistic. We need to remain agile to flourish in a challenging commercial environment.

“Our main fois to leverage our merchant's expertise and passion to make vegan shopping a lot more accessible.”

While he obviously wants to make this venture a commercial success, Brian's inspirational love of animals is the driving force behind Vegan Supermarket UK. When customers shop there, they're playing an important part in Brian's fight to divert customer spending away from products that cause cruelty to animals.

Customers can browse products by category or search for vetted retail partners specialising in vegan, eco-friendly products. Vegan Supermarket UK constantly scours the market for the latest products, which means consumers never have to go elsewhere for high-quality, ethical products.