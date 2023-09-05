The Need To Prioritize Financial Inclusion At G20 Summit

With millions of people around the world still excluded from formal financial services, the leaders of the Group of Twenty must place this issue high on the agenda.



Financial inclusion refers to the availability and equality of opportunities to access and use financial services. These services include banking, credit, insurance, and savings facilities.



While we live in an increasingly interconnected world, it's astonishing that a significant portion of the global population remains unbanked or underbanked.



According to the World Bank, about 1.7 billion adults worldwide do not have access to basic financial services, and the majority of them live in low- and middle-income countries.