Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs) Market Size, Growth, Segments And Industry Trends 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Market Overview:

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market size reached US$ 17.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during 2023-2028.

Next generation sequencing (NGS), a revolutionary genomic technology, enables rapid and high-throughput DNA and RNA sequencing. Unlike traditional methods, NGS simultaneously sequences multiple fragments, expediting the deciphering of genetic information. NGS finds extensive application in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. It plays a pivotal role in unraveling complex genetic variations, understanding disease mechanisms, and identifying potential therapeutic targets. By offering a comprehensive view of an organism's genetic makeup, NGS has transformed fields like oncology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology. The scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness of NGS continue to drive advancements in biological sciences, contributing to breakthroughs in understanding genetics and disease.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Trends:

Rapid technological evolution is leading to enhanced sequencing speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Continuadvancements in sequencing platforms, chemistry, and data analysis methods are broadening the accessibility of NGS, which is attracting researchers and clinicians alike, tboosting the growth of the market.

The market is also driven by the rising use of NGS in clinical diagnostics, particularly in identifying genetic mutations associated with hereditary diseases, cancer, and rare disorders. Its capability to simultaneously analyze multiple genes or even whole exomes/genomes aids in precise disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection which is fueling the growth of the market. In line with this, the exponential growth of sequencing data necessitated the development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools and data analysis pipelines which is propelling the growth of the market. The emergence of user-friendly software simplifies data interpretation, which is making NGS results more accessible to researchers with diverse backgrounds, tfacilitating the growth of the market across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global next-generation sequencing market based on sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Sequencing Type:

.Whole Genome Sequencing

.Targeted Resequencing

.Whole Exome Sequencing

.RNA Sequencing

.CHIP Sequencing

.De Novo Sequencing

.Methyl Sequencing

.Others

Breakup by Product Type:

.Instruments

.Reagents and Consumables

.Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

.Sequencing by Synthesis

.Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

.Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

.Nanopore Sequencing

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

.Genetic Screening

.Diagnostics

.Agriculture and Animal Research

.Others

Breakup by End-User:

.Academic Institutes & Research Centers

.Hospitals & Clinics

.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Asia Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the next-generation sequencing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

.Agilent Technologies

.Becton Dickinson and Company

.10x Genomics

.BGI Group

.Eurofins Scientific

.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

.Illumina Inc.

.Genewiz, Macrogen

.Oxford Nanopore Technologies

.Pacific Biosciences

.PerkinElmer

.Thermo Fisher Scientific

.Qiagen N.V.

.GenapSys Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures:

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from variindustries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

emailhere