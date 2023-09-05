Skanska Improves The I-405 Corridor In Bothell, Washington, Usa, For Usd 834M, About Sek 8.8 Billion

The purpose of the I-405, Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project is to create a dual express toll lane (ETL) system from south of the I-405/SR 522 interchange to the I-405/SR 527 interchange. This project includes new lanes, direct access ramps, interchange improvements, infrastructure in support of Stride Rapid Transit program, and new fish passage culverts within the project vicinity.

Construction is anticipated to begin in November 2023 and with expected completion in late 2028.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

