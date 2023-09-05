Impacting Over 11,000 Children Through Shelter Home Project With Storytelling And Narrative Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW DELHI, DELHI NCR, INDIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 300M-Katha, an organization focused on empowering children through education and storytelling, has achieved a significant milestone in its Shelter Home Project, impacting over 11,000 children in vulnerable situations across 10 partner organizations. The project, fully supported by Amazon India, utilizes storytelling and narrative therapy to address the social and emotional issues faced by children living in orphanages, de-addiction centers, and varitypes of shelter homes.
Mr A. K. Tiwari, Executive Council Member of Salaam Balak Trust, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "The Shelter Home Project by 300M-Katha has significantly impacted the lives of the children at our centers. The storytelling and narrative therapy sessions have not only helped them overcome their challenges but have also instilled a sense of self-worth and confidence. We look forward to continuing our partnership with 300M-Katha and reaching even more children in need."
The project has received praise from key stakeholders, including High Court judges and visiting international and dignitaries NCW.
Rajesh Soundararajan, CEO of 300M-Katha and Chief Sustainability Officer commented, "It is heartening to see the positive impact of storytelling and narrative therapy on the lives of these children. Our approach, which includes using books like 'Aaine Mein Kaun' and 'Gatilla,' has played an important role in building confidence and trust, and helping them integrate into society. We are humbled by the support of our partners and the tireless work of our dedicated team in achieving this milestone."
Ms Anita Kumar (Head, Amazon in The Community India and /or CSR India and APAC) from Amazon India expressed her enthusiasm for this endeavour, stating, "At Amazon India, we believe in the power of partnerships to create meaningful impact. Collaborating with 300M-Katha on the Shelter Home Project aligns with our commitment to empower communities and bring positive change. We are proud to contribute to this initiative, which utilizes the art of storytelling to foster resilience and holistic growth among these young individuals."
With growing interest from large shelter homes, orphanages, and de-addiction centers nationwide, the coming year promises to be exciting for 300M-Katha, with the potential to impact over 50,000 children from the community.
Shalini, a 13-year-old child from Salaam Balak Trust, DMRC, Tiz Hazari (name changed), who is now a 300M trained Master Student Leader, shared her experience with the storytelling and narrative therapy, "The 'Aaine Mein Kaun' book helped me relate to my own story and overcome my deepest fears. Thanks to the Katha intervention with SBT, I am now overcoming my childhood trauma and I hope to become an IAS Collector one day."
About 300M-Katha:
300M is an initiative from Katha, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children through education, storytelling, and innovative learning techniques with child-centric content and facilitator-led delivery. With a foon vulnerable children in India, the organization seeks to provide opportunities for growth, development, and integration into society. 300M's projects, including the Shelter Home Project, have made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of children in need.
