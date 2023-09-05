At A Cagr Of 17.6%, 3D Display Market Size To Reach $378.55 Billion By 2030

3D Display Market Dynamics 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 3D display industry has enormdevelopment potential globally. The market, which is still in its early stages, has begun to contribute considerably to the broader 3D technology industry. Furthermore, the contribution to the worldwide market is predicted to grow considerably in coming years. In addition, rise in demand for the Inteof Things, smart infrastructure, and artificial intelligence solutions across the residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors is projected to drive the growth of the 3D display market in the coming years.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“3D display Market by Format Type, Technology, Access Method, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the 3D display market size was valued at $76.50 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $378.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in demand for VR gaming solution across residential sectors globally is driving the need to enhance 3D display solutions such as in-home system and mobile systems. Moreover, prime economics, such as the U.S., China, the UK, and Japan, plan to develop and deploy next-generation 3D display solutions across varisectors. For instance, in May 2020, Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC announced the launch of its new 3D display based medical technique perception theater solution, Ocutrx OR-Bot, equipped with 3D 8K solution, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The 3D display market key players profiled in the report include Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D Fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Market players have adopted varistrategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the 3D display industry.

According to 3D display market analysis, the LED segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The stereoscopic and volumetric segments collectively accounted for around 91.0% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of digital gaming solution on as led the growth of the stereoscopic and volumetric segment; thereby, enhancing the 3D display market growth.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global 3D display market revenue, owing to presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in market, owing to rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next generation 3D display solution. The adoption of digital or smart LED solution across residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D display market trends in this region.

Among the analyzed regions, Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest adoption rate of 3D display and has been experiencing massive expansion of the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace, predicting lucrative growth, due to emerging countries, such as China, Japan, and India, investing in these technologies. Regions, such as the Middle East and Latin America, are also expected to offer new opportunities in the 3D display market in future.

Varikey players and government agencies are investing in 3D display to make them compatible with variindustrial platforms globally. For instance, in February 2019, the VividQ a leading develop of 3D display solution announced a collaboration with Fourth Dimension Display Ltd, to develop a holographic 3D solution for mixed reality headsets to offer real time images, which is showcasing lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

Key Findings of the Study

. By technology, the LED segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

. By application, the TV and smartphone segments together accounted for around 73.2% of the 3D display market share in 2020.

. By type, the stereoscopic segment is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

. By region, Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the 3D display market, accounting for more than 41.8% share in 2020.

