Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Application and by Platform Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in defense expenditure globally. Vehicle mounted anti-tank guided missile system is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicle such as main battle tanks or infantry fighting vehicles without the need of an operator on the ground. Anti-tank missile system provides attack helicopters the ability to defeat even a main battle tank (MBT) that uses a reactive armor and composite armor from a long range, without endangering lives of infantry or pilot. Moreover, countermeasures such as smoke screen and detection for operator in battlefield becomes useless against vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

. Anti-tank missile system manufacturers are forced to halt their production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

. Military agencies are also forced to delay their anti-tank missile system procurement plans.

. Defense contractors are suffering financial losses due to inventory holding cost of unfinished anti-tank missile system owing to the lack of workforce & raw materials.

. Anti-tank missile system development & trail process is heavily impacted due to travel ban imposed by authorities to control the COVID-19 outbreak, restricting travel of employees to the workplace.

. Governments have diverted all financial resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, hence all transfer and sales of anti-tank missile system will be put on hold until the situation normalizes.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for composite armor penetration capability, and rise in adoption of long-range anti-tank missile system are the factors that drive the global anti-tank missile system market. However, development of anti-tank missile countermeasures such as active protection system and electronic jammers hinder the market growth. On thecontrary, thedemand for precision targeting and fire & forget capabilities present new pathways in the industry.

The global anti-tank missile systemmarket trends are as follows:

Surge in adoption of long-range anti-tank missile system

Long-range anti-tank missile system ensures missile system operator safety by keeping the operator out of tank canon range. For instance, Turkey has developed a long-range air-to-surface anti-tank missile system named Mizrak-U or UTMAS. Mizrak-U has an operational range of 5-8 KM and can be integrated to aerial vehicles such as UAV, helicopter, and light assault aircrafts. In addition, India signed a deal to acquire 'Strum Ataka' anti-tank guided missile from Russia for its fleet of Mi-35 attack choppers. Strum Ataka is a new air to surface version for helicopters based on Soviet Union era-based family of Ataka anti-tank missile system. The deal for the missiles is worth around 26 million USD is aimed to provide an added capability to the Mi-35 attack choppers to take out enemy tanks and other armored elements. Such surge in adoption of long-range anti-tank missile system is expected to boost the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the vehicle mounted anti-tank missile systemmarket?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Denel Dynamics, MBDA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, ROKETSAN A.S.

By Application: Homeland, Defense

By Platform: Land, Aerial

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

