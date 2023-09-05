5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits South Of The Fiji Islands - Usgs

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted south of the Fiji Islands at 0055 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. ■ Author
