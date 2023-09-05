Uk Concern Over Anti-Migrant Riots In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Kingdom has expressed concern over the 'escalating tension' after anti-migrant demonstrations in Cyprus.
On Friday, a violent protest gathered some 500 people and caused extensive damage to properties in Limassol. This followed an earlier violent demonstration in Cholorakas, near Paphos.
A tweet posted on Monday from the UK in Cypaccount, the official handle of the British High Commission in Nicosia, noted: 'We condemn recent violence against migrants in Chloraka & Limassol. We're concerned about the impact escalating tension has on residents & social cohesion. Cypaccommodates thousands of migrants & refugees, as well as millions of tourists yearly. We stand with all those affected'.
About 6,000 immigrants have arrived in Cypup to now this year, about one-half of the figure registered in the same period last year, and there was an increase in the number of irregular immigrants who were repatriated. Violent anti-migrant protests rock CypSeptember 3, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0
At least 13 people were detained following an anti-immigrant riot in the southern city of Limassol overnight on Friday, in which five people were injured in clashes with anti-riot squads, Cyppolice said on Saturday. [Read More] Cyprus: Anti-migrant protests rock Paphos suburb, 20 arrests August 29, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0
Protestors have returned to the streets of Chlorakas, near Paphos in western Cyprus, in a fresh attack against migrants living in the area. In disturbing scenes on Monday evening, groups were seen marching – some [Read More]
Author
Famagusta Gazette
