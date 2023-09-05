Uk Concern Over Anti-Migrant Riots In Cyprus

On Friday, a violent protest gathered some 500 people and caused extensive damage to properties in Limassol. This followed an earlier violent demonstration in Cholorakas, near Paphos.

A tweet posted on Monday from the UK in Cypaccount, the official handle of the British High Commission in Nicosia, noted: 'We condemn recent violence against migrants in Chloraka & Limassol. We're concerned about the impact escalating tension has on residents & social cohesion. Cypaccommodates thousands of migrants & refugees, as well as millions of tourists yearly. We stand with all those affected'.

About 6,000 immigrants have arrived in Cypup to now this year, about one-half of the figure registered in the same period last year, and there was an increase in the number of irregular immigrants who were repatriated.

At least 13 people were detained following an anti-immigrant riot in the southern city of Limassol overnight on Friday, in which five people were injured in clashes with anti-riot squads, Cyppolice said on Saturday. [Read More]

Protestors have returned to the streets of Chlorakas, near Paphos in western Cyprus, in a fresh attack against migrants living in the area. In disturbing scenes on Monday evening, groups were seen marching – some [Read More]





