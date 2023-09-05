Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:32 GMT

Romania Denies Russian Drone Crash In Its Territory


9/5/2023 1:24:45 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Romanian Defense Ministry on Monday“categorically” denied the reports that Russian drones would have fallen overnight on its territory.

“At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to the national territory or the territorial waters of Romania,” representatives of the ministry were quoted as saying by the Agerpres news agency.

Previously, some international media reported, based on an official of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, that Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania, during an attack on Ukrainian ports during the night of Sunday to Monday. ■

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN05092023006374013804ID1107006670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search