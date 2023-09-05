Romania Denies Russian Drone Crash In Its Territory

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Romanian Defense Ministry on Monday“categorically” denied the reports that Russian drones would have fallen overnight on its territory.
“At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to the national territory or the territorial waters of Romania,” representatives of the ministry were quoted as saying by the Agerpres news agency.
Previously, some international media reported, based on an official of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, that Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania, during an attack on Ukrainian ports during the night of Sunday to Monday. ■ Author
Famagusta Gazette
