5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge - Gfz

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 1352 GMT on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 47.37 degrees south latitude and 12.48 degrees west longitude. ■ Author
Famagusta Gazette
