Workspace Delivery Network Market Size To Surpass Usd 2.7 Billion By 2028 At 5.2% Cagr

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Workspace Delivery Network Market by Type, Application and Region 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global workspace delivery network market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the workspace delivery network market?

The global workspace delivery network market size reached US$ 2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.

What is a workspace delivery network?

A workspace delivery network combines the functionalities of a workspace delivery controller (WDC) and a virtual wide area network (WAN) to give applications efficiently and securely to remote offices, branch locations, or mobile users in a hybrid cloud environment. Incorporating a virtual WAN enables the cost-effective delivery of applications to branch offices, which are typically connected through a WAN optimized for efficient application delivery. This ensures that branch offices receive the necessary workspace resources without experiencing excessive latency or grid congestion. As a result, this network is widely adopted by numerorganizations across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the workspace delivery network market industry?

The escalating demand for flexible and remote work culture and the growing popularity of mobility and bring-your-own device (BYOD) are primarily driving the workspace delivery network market. Furthermore, as organizations embrace distant work and distributed workforce models, there is a rising need for efficient and secure delivery of workspace resources, which is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of this network, as it provides seamless access to applications, data, and services from any location, allowing employees to work remotely with the same productivity and collaboration as in traditional office environments, is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for cloud computing and virtualization technologies, which enable streamlined deployment and management of workspaces across several devices and platforms, is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for these networks, as they offer a unified and centralized platform for deploying, monitoring, and optimizing workspaces, empowering organizations to embrace digital transformation and enhance their competitiveness overall, is expected to drive the workspace delivery network market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Traditional WAN

SD-WAN

Application Insights:

IT and Telecommunication

Government Institutions

Research and Consulting Services

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Bigleaf Networks, Inc.

CiSystems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5, Inc.

FatPipe Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Radware Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

