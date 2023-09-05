The West And The 'Double Standards' Smear

That accusation is often eagerly taken up by smaller and middling powers in Asia, Africa or Latin America that want to avoid being seen as members of the Western, or even worse American, camp and resent being given lectures by the West about what they should do.

As a way to divert attention from their own sins and shortcomings this tactic can work, at least in the short term, especially for the Russians and Chinese but also for those members of what is misleadingly called“the Global South” than understandably want to kick back against histories of colonialism. Yet in both sorts of hands this line of argument is in fact a compliment to the West, for it underlines the West's fundamental attractiveness.

What is important to note about the“double standards” smear is that it highlights the fact that the West does have standards and does stand for certain values, even if its own record on standards and values is far from perfect. Russia and China do not, and their record on standards and values is well known to be abysmal.

On February 4,

2022, those two nuclear-armed powers released a supposedly values-laden Joint Statement, which lectured the world that it was“going through momentchanges” and condemned“some actors” that“continue to advocate unilateral approaches to addressing international issues and resort to force” and“interfere in the internal affairs of other states.”

Everyone knew that by“some actors,” Russia and China meant theand its allies in Europe and Asia.

Yet just three weeks later when Russia attempted the violent conquest of its neighbor Ukraine, a move that was the ultimate“unilateral approach” and“resort to force,” few political leaders or commentators in Asia, Africa or Latin America bothered to point out that both Russia and China had just proved that they are hypocrites.

The reason is that everyone knows that the only standards followed by Russia or China concern their own national interests, or the interests of their dictatorial leaders. Hypocrisy and such flagrant contradictions are just par for the course, to borrow a golfing term.