Lg Chairs Meeting Of Sasb

Members of the Shrine Board – Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, K. N. Rai, K.N. Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and Manju Garg attended the meeting and shared their valuable suggestions for augmentation of facilities for the devotees.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the board members for their continuguidance and support to improve the facilities for pilgrims and successful conduct of the annual yatra.

The Board discussed variongoing and upcoming projects including creation of new infrastructure and maintenance and restoration of the existing ones.

The meeting also discussed additional measures to further improve the overall spiritual experience for the devotees.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Rahul Singh, Additional CEO SASB and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

LG Felicitates Officers For Successful Amarnath Yatra, Says All The Stakeholders Are Source Of Our Strength And Pride

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday felicitated officers of Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Air force, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the service providers for the successful conduct of 62-day long annual pilgrimage

At a felicitation ceremony held at Raj Bhawan Auditorium, the LG expressed gratitude to all the officers and the service providers for making the holy pilgrimage memorable for the devotees.

“Shri Amarnath Ji yatra is the symbol of our ancient cultural-spiritual heritage. Over the years this annual pilgrimage has influenced the socio-economic life of Jammu Kashmir. It is also a reflection of the diversity, integrity and greatness of the eternal tradition of our cultural values,” Sinha said

He said that the officials of Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Air force, CAPFs, NDRF, BRO, SDRF, Medical Staff, sanitation workers have worked with diligence, going beyond their call of duty.

He said varistakeholders including ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, health care professionals, social organisations, volunteers, workforce and the media fraternity had made commendable contributions in the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

“I am extremely grateful to Team Jammu Kashmir and for the love and enthusiasm shown by all sections of society towards the devotees who came from all over the country and abroad. The successful conduct of Yatra signifies pursuit of excellence and extraordinary accomplishments by team J&K,” the LG said.



“In today's felicitation, we have honoured not only a set of team leaders, but also the entire community, group of service providers, workers, who effectively handled every challenge. They are source of our strength and pride,” he added.

He said the selfless volunteers from across the country with soaring idealism, rooted in the age-old concept of Seva, were our silent workforce, who ensured the needs of devotees are taken care of.

“The collective and coordinated efforts for successful conduct of Yatra are also the reflection of Aspirational J&K,” he said.

Sinha also expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the continusupport and guidance for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

This was the longest ever pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath ji in which 4.45 lakh devotees performed Puja and darshan at the holy cave. It is also the highest number in the last 10 years.

“Team Jammu Kashmir is the driving force of the unprecedented growth. I am witnessing a new work culture, devoted, disciplined and determined. It motivatesto aim higher and work hard to realize the aspirations of the society,” the LG said.

The LG suggested for identifying the officers from all the line departments who are willing to serve the devotees of Shri Amarnathji Yatra and that their deployment on the Yatra duty can be ensured.

“4.5 lakh devotees will be the ambassadors of Jammu Kashmir who will carry the saga of transformation, tales of peace and prosperity of Jammu Kashmir to their respective states and UTs. It will encourage more tourists to visit Jammu Kashmir and give a fresh impeto the tourism sector,” he said.

It was informed that impeccable arrangements were put in place by variagencies and Government organisations on both the Yatra Tracks. Yatris were facilitated with E-KYC, RFID and prepaid system for availing the services easily.

More than 50 medical facilities, 440 clinical beds and 26 oxygen booths were created along the yatra route and health of devotees was given the top priority. Optical fiber cables were laid on both routes by Telproviders along with many other facilities.

Yatri feedback through Rapid Assessment System (RAS) was put in place and daily real time feedback from pilgrims on both the axis was collected. 95% pilgrims had rated the services as 'Good'.

