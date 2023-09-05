Moscow Mayor Reports Another Drone Attack Targeting Russian Capital

He wrote about this on Telegram , reports Ukrinform.

"This night, in Kaluga region and the Istrynskyi district, the air defense forces intercepted the drones that attempted to attack Moscow. According to tentative reports, there was no damage or casualties at the site of the crash. Emergency services are working at the scene," wrote Sobyanin.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the authorities of Russia's Kursk region reported a drone attack that caused a fire in a“non-residential building” in the city of Kurchatov.