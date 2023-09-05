Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. On September 5,
at 01:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the
direction of the Istisu settlement using varicaliber weapons
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the
direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in
the mentioned direction.
