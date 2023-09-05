Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:29 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire


9/5/2023 1:05:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. On September 5, at 01:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement using varicaliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

