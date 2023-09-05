Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry has refuted the disinformation spread by the
Armenian side, Trend reports.
“The information spread by the Armenian side about the firing of
the positions of the Armenian armed forces units located in the
direction of the Zarkand settlement by the units of the Azerbaijani
Army on September 5 from 00:05 to 00:20 is completely false.
We categorically deny this information spread by the Armenia
Defense Ministry,” the statement said.
