Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the disinformation spread by the Armenian side, Trend reports.

“The information spread by the Armenian side about the firing of the positions of the Armenian armed forces units located in the direction of the Zarkand settlement by the units of the Azerbaijani Army on September 5 from 00:05 to 00:20 is completely false.

We categorically deny this information spread by the Armenia Defense Ministry,” the statement said.

