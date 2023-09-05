Young Cancer Survivor Uses Her 'Wish' Through Make-A-Wish To Help Other Children

BOSTON, Mass. - Facing cancer at any age is difficult and is especially hard for children. At an early age, Amelia Zai was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and became a patient at the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. When she was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, her wish was to help other children. She was inspired to write Amelia Takes on Cancer: An Interactive Journal for Your Own Cancer Journey which is an empowering and emotional support resource for young children and preteens diagnosed with cancer.

Additionally, Zai is donating the proceeds from the book back to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. If people would like to donate the book to patients, it can be done through the GoFundMe campaign set-up by Zai.

This book will inspire patients to tell their stories and serves as a reminder that they're not alone on their journey. The interactive journal allows patients to color pages, write about their experiences and connect with Amelia as she outlines her life-changing cancer journey.

“I created this journal to empower other young cancer patients to tell their stories and take control of their journey,” explained Zai.“Through sharing my story, my goal of this book is to provide inspiration, comfort and hope to others.”

Amelia Takes on Cancer is not just a book; it's a movement to empower young patients to take control of their narrative. The activity book aims to give patients a sense of what they may experience by telling her own story. It's a testament to the strength, resilience and courage children and preteens can exhibit in adversity. The journal serves as a therapeutic tool, allowing patients to express themselves creatively and emotionally, fostering a sense of control and self-awareness.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chief Executive Officer Sean Holleran stated,“We are thrilled to have granted Amelia's wish which completely aligns with our mission of providing hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses. Her courage and selflessness in creating this journal will provide inspiration and emotional support to other children.”

Poised to significantly impact the lives of young patients and their families, Amelia Takes on Cancer is a symbol of the strength and power of storytelling.

SDP Publishing Solutions, LLC has made Amelia Takes on Cancer: An Interactive Journal for Your Own Cancer Journey available through SDPPublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other major retailers.

Publisher LAkoury-Ross stated,“We are honored to publish Amelia's personal account of her experience undergoing cancer treatment. This journal will be an invaluable resource for young patients and families.”

About Amelia Zai ? Amelia Zai is a rising college freshman with a passion for law, data science and philosophy. Her love for movies, cooking and spending time with friends is matched only by her desire to support other young cancer patients. Amelia's wish to write this book is a testament to her resilience and compassion, and her story is an inspiring example of how creativity and determination can transform lives. To learn more about Amelia and her story, visit AmeliaZai.com.