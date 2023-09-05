Fliphtml5 Helps Create Interactive Presentations To Showcase Ideas

A presentation can convey important information from the speaker to the audience intuitively, which is widely used in many situations. From school teaching to corporate reporting, presentations can be an effective tool for teachers and employees. FlipHTML5's free online presentation maker helps users create interactive presentations ( to impress their audiences.

Creating interactive presentations is typically less challenging than some people might think. The automatic conversion process is completed online, so users do not need to download any software. To create interactive presentations, what users need to do is get their content ready and upload their static (.ppt/.pdf/.doc) files. After the quick conversion, users will get interactive and responsive presentations.

FlipHTML5 offers delicate pre-made templates that enable users to create interactive presentations. Each template is fully customizable and can be saved for further use. What's more, its powerful online editor allows users to embed dynamic multimedia, including images, videos, links, photo galleries, animations, etc., making presentations more vivid and memorable. The feature gains great benefit in many situations. For teachers, adding animations and sound effects in slides helps draw students' attention. Through charts and videos, managers can present their programs more clearly and understandably.

FlipHTML5's branding feature offers help to users who want to create interactive presentations with the goal of increasing sales. In the process of creating interactive presentations, users can embed logos, ad banners, and custom links into the presentation to make sure viewers notice their brands, converting them into customers.

In addition, FlipHTML5 allows users to share their presentations to reach a larger audience, which encourages users to create interactive presentations that can help others. After creating the interactive presentation on FlipHTML5, users can get a unique URL or embed code for online access. Viewers are able to get the presentation on any type of device, including mobile phones and tablets without having to download anything. If the presentation is for internal use, users can also set a password to secure it.

“With FlipHTML5, creating an interactive presentation is no longer a difficult task. We offer a wide variety of beautiful templates for you to explore,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

