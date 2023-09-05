Enterprise Networking Market Size Cross To Revenue Usd 80.7 Billion By 2028 | Cagr Of 5.77%

Enterprise Networking Market

Report Highlights

How big is the enterprise networking market?

The global enterprise networking market size reached US$ 57.87 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77% during 2023-2028.

What is enterprise networking?

Enterprise networking represents the infrastructure and systems responsible for linking diverse devices, including computers, servers, routers, switches, and wireless access points, within an organization. Its purpose is to facilitate uninterrupted data transmission and collaboration across numerdepartments and locations. Enterprise networking solutions include the usage of local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), and cloud-based networks. They ensure secure and dependable connectivity, enabling employees to access centralized data, applications, and services and allowing businesses to enhance productivity, optimize resources, and support digital transformation endeavors. Consequently, enterprise networking finds widespread utilization across several sectors, such as aerospace, defense, education, media and communication, banking, healthcare, transportation, logistics, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the enterprise networking industry?

The enterprise networking market is primarily driven by the shifting preferences toward advanced networking infrastructure, owing to the expanding adoption of digital technologies in variorganizations across the globe. Additionally, the growing transition to cloud-based services and the escalating need for advanced networking solutions that can seamlessly connect on-premises infrastructure with cloud environments are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trends of enterprise mobility, bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and hybrid remote work and the rising number and complexity of cyber threats, creating a substantial demand for robust enterprise networking solutions integrated with advanced security features to safeguard critical data and infrastructure, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, other factors, including the incorporation of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) and the elevating requirement for networking solutions that support real-time data processing, low-latency communication, and efficient data transfer, will continue to bolster the enterprise networking market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Product

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by End User:

Aerospace and Defense

Education

Media and Communication

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Arista Networks Inc.

BroaInc.

CiSystems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks

FortInc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Netscout Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Riverbed Technology

