Hepsor P113 Oü, An Affiliate Of Hepsor As, Terminated A Lease Agreement





Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail:





Hepsor AS ( is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia, which is also present on the Canadian real estate market since 2023. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,600 homes and ca 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and tmore environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 199,500 m2.