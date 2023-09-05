Jong Madaliday Partners With Rise Of Elves To Release Nfts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Filipino singer and social media personality Jong Madaliday has partnered with play-to-earn NFT game Rise of Elves to release a series of exclusive NFTs.
The NFTs will feature unique artwork of Madaliday and will grant holders access to a variety of benefits, including:
Early access to future Rise of Elves events and promotions
Exclusive content from Madaliday coming soon
Madaliday is a popular figure on social media, with over 973,000 followers on Facebook, 326,500 followers on TikTok, and 1.24 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for his soulful acoustic covers of popular songs.
Rise of Elves is a play-to-earn NFT game that allows players to collect, battle, and trade elves. The game is set in a fantasy world where players can explore different lands, fight monsters, and earn rewards.
The Jong Madaliday NFTs will be available for purchase starting on September 04, 2023. For more information, please visit .
In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the Jong Madaliday NFTs will also grant holders the ability to vote on important decisions related to the future of Rise of Elves. This gives fans a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of the game and help shape its future.
The collaboration between Jong Madaliday and Rise of Elves is a significant event in the NFT space. It demonstrates the growing popularity of NFTs and their potential to be used to engage fans and build communities. It is also a sign of the growing interest in play-to-earn games, which offer players the opportunity to earn real-world rewards for their gaming activities.
The Jong Madaliday NFTs are sure to be a popular item among fans of the singer and the Rise of Elves game. They offer a unique way to interact with Madaliday and the game, and they also provide holders with a number of benefits. If you are a fan of Jong Madaliday or Rise of Elves, then you should definitely consider purchasing one of these NFTs.
