Russia Says Technical Work Ongoing To Supply Its Gas To Uzbekistan Via Kazakhstan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Azerbaijan, September 5. Russia is negotiating with partners regarding the supply of gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan's transit system, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

"There were several contacts between presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the use of Kazakhstan's transit system, to meet Uzbekistan's needs. This will require some technical work, it is feasible, and it will not take a long time," Lavrov added.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz national company and Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan.

On January 24, 2023, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy and Gazprom signed a road map on the cooperation in the gas industry.

