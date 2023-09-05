There Is No 'Nuclear Peace' On The Korean Peninsula

Many international relations analysts within the neo-realist school subscribe to this view. They point out that despite decades of tense relations between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, there was never a hot US-Soviet war.

A major reason might have been the fear that even a war fought with conventional weapons would escalate to the use of nuclear weapons, against which neither side could defend itself. Washington and Moscow backed opposing sides in proxy wars, but the specter of total annihilation caused both to behave with extraordinary caution toward each other's military forces.

Is this interpretation of Cold War history relevant to today's Northeast Asia? America's most prominent neo-realist scholar, John Mearsheimer, applied the“nuclear peace” logic to the Korean Peninsula during his speech at the 2023 Korea Global Forum in Seoul on August 30.

“North Koreans with nuclear weapons is, I think, better than North Korea without nuclear weapons,” Mearsheimer argued. “I think the Korean Peninsula is more peaceful with a nuclear-armed North Korea than without.”

Mearsheimer said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) acquired nuclear weapons to offset two threats to its security: First, its conventional military forces became weaker than those of South Korea, which left the DPRK vulnerable to invasion by its southern cousins.

Second, Pyongyang“has to worry greatly about the United States, [which] is obsessed with regime change, and ... would like nothing more than to effect regime change in North Korea.”

Now that the DPRK is nuclear-armed, he said,“war on the Peninsula is extremely unlikely.” Theand the Republic of Korea (ROK) are deterred from attacking North Korea, while Pyongyang dares not use its nukes because of likelynuclear retaliation.

John Mearsheimer makes a point but his analysis of peace on the Peninsula misses the mark. Image: Twitter

As with theand the USSR during the Cold War, Mearsheimer argues, nuclear arsenals possessed by both North Korea and the US-ROK alliance compel both sides to behave cautiously, bolstering peace and stability.

The notion that DPRK nukes cause peace on the Korean Peninsula, however, is flawed from several angles.

A key part of Mearsheimer's argument is that Pyongyang acquired nuclear weapons because it believed South Korea, the United States or both would attack unless deterred by something more than the DPRK's conventional forces.

That presumed belief is clearly wrong.

The combined strength ofand ROK conventional forces has outmatched DPRK military strength at least since the 1990s.

On top of this, the United States had total asymmetrical dominance in nuclear weapons over North Korea for six decades after the end of the Korean War.

Yet Washington and Seoul chose not to invade or even attack the North.