While there were acations of significantrruption i n Ukraine's defense ministry and finger-pointing at Reznikov, he remained in his post and was not formally aced of wrongdoing. There are still reports ofrruption, including thele of Western armaments to third parties outside Ukraine.

Umerov has almost no defense experience.

He is currently the chairman of the State Property Fund, whose mission is to attract investment into Ukraine, and he has been closely involved in prisoner-of-war exchanges. He also served as a senior negotiator in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Umerov as a inessman was successful in the tel iness in Ukraine.

His ethnicity is Tatar and Crimean, but he was born in Uzbekistan.

We are about at the end of the Ukrainianunter offensive which is why Reznikov was kicked out, since he can now be blamed for the failure.



L-R, Reznikov, Zelensky, Umerov. Photo: TFI Global