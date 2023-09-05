Every Country Can Make A Difference But Carbon Reductions Need To Be Realistic And Fair

Author:
Sven Teske
(MENAFN- The Conversation) This weekend, the world's major economies will convene in Delhi for the G20 summit. On the table will be the common goal of limiting global temperature rise as climate chaos becomes ever more evident.
MENAFN05092023000199003603ID1107006537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.