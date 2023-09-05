Debut In Re+2023: Batterotech Brings Btl Energy Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE+2023 - North America Smart Energy Week will be held from September 12th to September 14th in Las Vegas, USA. As the world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer invested by
Tsingshan Group, BatteroTech will debut in North America with upgraded product.
BTL product & booth layout
RE+2023 is BatteroTech's first step in
North America. BatteroTech will
be
showcasing
its
innovative
energy storage
solutions BTL
(liquild cooling) and latest prismatic cell (314ah) at RE+During the exhibition as well as providing technical consultation at the Sands Level 2-5740 booth (The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA), sharing the latest energy storage innovation results and application practices with global customers.
About BatteroTech
Founded
in
July
2020,
BatteroTech
Co.,
Ltd.
(hereinafter
referred
to
as
"BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).
BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house.
BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently
BatteroTech
has
both
R&D
and
manufacturing
Center
in
Shanghai
and
Jiashan,
Zhejiang Province, China.
Website:
