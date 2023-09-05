Debut In Re+2023: Batterotech Brings Btl Energy Storage Solutions

BTL product & booth layout

RE+2023 is BatteroTech's first step in

North America. BatteroTech will

be

showcasing

its

innovative

energy storage

solutions BTL

(liquild cooling) and latest prismatic cell (314ah) at RE+During the exhibition as well as providing technical consultation at the Sands Level 2-5740 booth (The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA), sharing the latest energy storage innovation results and application practices with global customers.

About BatteroTech



Founded

in

July

2020,

BatteroTech

Co.,

Ltd.

(hereinafter

referred

to

as

"BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house.

BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently

BatteroTech

has

both

R&D

and

manufacturing

Center

in

Shanghai

and

Jiashan,

Zhejiang Province, China.

Website:

SOURCE BatteroTech Co.,Ltd