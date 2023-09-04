BEIJING, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A visitor at Shougang Park in Beijing mentioned her appreciation for skiing after watching the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as reported by China Economic Net.

The Sports Services section at the 2023 China International Fair For Trade In Service (CIFTIS) has attracted numerattendees. Spanning 13,200 square meters, this section is divided into six sub-exhibitions that foon variaspects of sports such as smart sports, sports consumption, ice and snow sports, sports equipment manufacturing, sports events, and sports integration. Ge Jun, the Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, emphasized that this section aims to encourage cooperation in the sports services sector and connect the global sports industry.

One of the landmarks at Shougang Park is the Big Air Shougang, a ski jump platform originally constructed for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Located atop a decommissioned steel mill, this structure now stands as a permanent testament to the event. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the rise of "smart sports" in China, blending traditional sports with cutting-edge technology.

A report from Statista titled "Size of smart fitness and sports industry in China 2019-2025" stated that in 2020, the industry was worth 13.4 billion yuan, encompassing fitness apps, wearable tech, and intelligent exercise equipment. The study further predicted the sector's worth to grow to 82 billion yuan by 2025.