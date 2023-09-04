Adjd Promotes Sports Legislations At Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) – Through an innovative pavilion characterized by an interactive display method to highlight legislation, laws and regulations on sports activities in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) partakes in the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023 (ADIHEX), which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, from 2nd to 8th September.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that ADJD is keen to participate in community activities as part of its efforts to consolidate the legal culture and raise the level of legal awareness among members of society, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by promoting active participation in variforums to deliver awareness messages in support of maintaining security and stability under the rule of law.

Al Abri pointed out that ADJD pays special attention to the awareness and educational aspect of legal subjects, because of its prominent role in providing preventive protection, preserving rights, adhering to laws, and achieving justice, reflected in the economic and social environment and contributes to preserving the gains and achievements achieved in varicountries. sectors, tenhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its position globally.

In addition, the ADJD's pavilion at the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition includes a display of the electronic library that includes many publications related to the legal and judicial field, in addition to displaying awareness materials about the laws regulating the sports sector in the UAE, and an introductory film that highlights the role of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in establishing a supportive system for varisports, especially hunting and equestrianism.

ADJD also provides the visitors with legal publications specialized in sports and hunting affairs, in addition to publications from the Abu Dhabi Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) branch, and the research and studies included in the“Sports and Law” magazine in relation to sports disputes, sports law, as well as the jurisdictions of the International Arbitration Court which introduce the laws and regulations issued by the International Council of Arbitration, sports federations, and the International Olympic Committee.

