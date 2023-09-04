Uae Weather: Humid Tonight, Temperatures To Soar To 45Oc

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the East coast. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 45oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43oC in Abu Dhabi and 41oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 31oC in mountainregions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

weather: Cloudy skies today; temperature to reach 44°C

astronaut back on Earth after 186 days of making history in space