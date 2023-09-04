Samsung Considers Launching Trade-In System For Tv Screens In Egypt

Mustafa Uzaldin Sadick, Regional Senior Director – Head of Visual Display Group at Samsung Electronics MENA, said that the company began implementing the system for replacing old television screens in some markets in the region this year, such as Morocco, Turkey, and the Emirates, and it received positive feedback from many users.



Sadick told Daily News Egypt on the sidelines of the IFA Berlin 2023 – Global Consumer Electronics Trade Show, held in Berlin, Germany, from 1 to 5 September, that Samsung Egypt is studying the mechanisms to activate this service through its branches or in cooperation with some partners, on the logistical or operational level. He explained that the Trade-in system allows customers to exchange their old TV screens of any brand, not just Samsung, for new ones, and get a cash discount on the price of the new screens. The value of the discount depends on the evaluation of the old screen.



On the other hand, Sadick believes that global economic conditions have slightly affected the markets of the Middle East and Gulf region, but there are still many growth opportunities in some developing markets in the region. He said that there is still a strong demand for television screens, especially with increasing technological awareness among consumers in the region. He said that despite the economic challenges and fierce competition, Samsung still maintains the largest market share of the television market in the Middle East. Sadick attributed this to Samsung's special attention to research and development, where more than 35,000 employees work to determine consumer trends and needs and meet them in variproducts. He said that the consumer in the region looks for several basic elements before buying a TV screen, such as quality and screen size. He based his statement on marketing research that shows a preference among users for large-sized screens starting from 75 inches and larger, as well as 4K quality screens.



He added that the company also works to continuously add value-added services to its products. He pointed out that Samsung aims to offer a package of integrated smart products that can be connected within the home using Inteof Things technology. He also said that Samsung tries to increase customer loyalty to its brand by offering different segments of television screens that suit all customer consumption patterns and price segments. The company also provides easy payment systems in cooperation with consumer finance companies and banks.



Omar Saheb, Regional Marketing Director at Samsung Electronics MENA, said that the company started promoting the concept of smart home applications last year to increase consumers' awareness of the“smart things” platform to connect electronic devices such as refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions, within a safe digital environment. He said that this is done through cooperation with some business partners such as Philips for smart lighting solutions, and Aqara for sensors. He added that the company plans to expand these partnerships to the Egyptian market.