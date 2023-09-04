Opinion| Egypt's Entry Into Brics: Between Hope And Reality

BRICS, formed in 2009, has become a significant global platform for cooperation, trade, and development. Together, the member countries contribute 31.5% of the global economy, slightly surpassing the 30.7% contribution of the G7. The alliance established the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), aimed at promoting infrastructure development and financial stability among member countries. However, challenges exist within the alliance due to differing goals among member states.

For Egypt, joining BRICS could bring several benefits. Firstly, it would open up new trade and investment opportunities, allowing Egypt to access a larger market and attract foreign direct investment (FDI), thereby supporting economic growth. Secondly, BRICS focuses on infrastructure development and industrialization, and Egypt's inclusion would provide access to expertise, technology, and investment in key sectors like transportation, energy, and manufacturing, creating job opportunities. Additionally, energy cooperation within BRICS could ensure a stable and diversified energy supply for Egypt, while also opening up export opportunities. Membership in BRICS would elevate Egypt's geopolitical influence and enhance its diplomatic standing, enabling stronger partnerships and diversification of alliances. Moreover, monetary cooperation and coordination within BRICS could benefit Egypt in managing inflation expectations and exchange rate stability.

While joining BRICS holds promise for Egypt, it is crucial to address internal economic challenges to truly benefit from the alliance. Economic diversification is needed to reduce reliance on sectors like tourism and remittances. Implementing structural reforms to improve the business environment, reduce bureaucracy, improve transparency, and enforce the rule of law can attract foreign investments and stimulate economic growth. Prioritizing fiscal discipline through reducing government expenditure, improving tax collection mechanisms, and rationalizing subsidies is necessary to address the budget deficit. Prioritizing education and skills training programs can enhance the quality of the labor force. Promoting exports, and reviving the tourism sector through effective marketing, enhanced security measures, and infrastructure improvements are also important steps.

In conclusion, Egypt's entry into BRICS offers significant promise, highlighting Egypt's importance in the Middle East due to its historical heritage, geographic location, population, economic potential, and political influence. However, joining alliances alone is not a solution to Egypt's economic challenges. Internal reforms and addressing economic issues are essential to saving the Egyptian economy. By implementing necessary reforms and effectively allocating funds, Egypt can pave the way for economic transformation and reduce its monetary deficit.

Mohamed El-Seidy is a member of the Coordination of Youth Parties and Politicians (CPYP).