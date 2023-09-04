Brazil To Take Over Presidency Of G20

Brasília – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (pictured above) will travel next Thursday (7) to New Delhi, the capital of India, where he will participate in the G20 Summit , a group bringing together the 19 nations with the biggest Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the world and the European Union. The leaders summit will take place on September 9 and 10.

The summit is the foremost of the group's activities. It will also mark the final stretch of the bloc's rotating presidency , currently held by India, to be passed over to the Brazilian government on December 1. Meetings, preliminary work, and working groups are being organized, including a ministerial appointment between countries.

The group's program expects at least three thematic sessions to cover topics such as sustainable green development, environment and climate, energy transition, and globalzero, the concept ofzero carbon emissions. Other issues such as inclusive growth, achievement of sustainable development goals (SDG) targets, health, education, infrastructure, technological transformations, multilateral reforms, and the future of work and employment could also be covered. The event will also feature bilateral meetings between different leaders.

Presidency

As with every G20 summit, there will be a symbolic ceremony to hand over the group's rotating presidency , which directly involves the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Brazilian president, Lula. Lula is expected to speak about the challenges of the future Brazilian presidency starting in December.

He stated the fight against different social inequalities would guide his participation in the summit.“I'm heading there to discuss something that bothers me; I want to discuss inequality. Gender inequality, racial inequality, inequality in health care, in salary, the inequality of one person who eats 20 times a day and another who goes 20 days without eating,” he stated.

Brazil's term at the rotating presidency of the G20 will run until the end of 2024, when a new summit will be held in Brazil, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The event is scheduled for November 18 and 19 next year.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

