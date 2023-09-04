Turtle Nests Sudied In Oman

São Paulo – Oman, an Arab country in the Gulf region, is conducting an environmental project to monitor turtle nests. For the second year in a row, experts from the Oman Environmental Authority, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and an Omani seas future team are studying the success rate of green sea turtle (also known as al rimani turtle) nests.

Monitoring takes place on Masirah Island in South A'Sharqiyah Governorate.

The activity aims to determine the number of young turtles and eggs found in the nests and whether they provide a suitable habitat for them. Scholars also want to identify the challenges turtles face where they live and find practical solutions.

The project also seeks to improve the capabilities of ecosystem supervisors on the Masirah, Al Halaniyat, and Daymaniyat islands and in the Ras Al Hadd reserve.

Work started in 2022 due to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Oman and the United States to conserve the Arab country's wildlife. The expected duration is five years. Field research takes place between May and October.

Information is from Oman's state news agency, Oman News Agency (ONA) .

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

