Fifth Scientific Day Of Princess Muna College Of Nursing Held

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Princess Muna, Director General of the Royal Medical Services (RMS) Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat on Monday attended the Fifth Scientific Day of the Princess Muna College of Nursing, held under the theme: "Innovation in nursing: Roadmap for future leaders". College Dean Brig. Gen. Kholoud Matar said that the college organised the day with the participation of specialised lecturers in healthcare from Jordan and other countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The event aimed at exchanging expertise and holding scientific discussions.
