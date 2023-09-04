Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone on Monday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria using a drone. An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that the drone was shot down and a search of the premises led to the seizure of drugs, namely crystal methamphetamine, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The source added that the army will show zero tolerance towards any threats to national security.
MENAFN04092023000028011005ID1107006274
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.