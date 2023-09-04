Gov't Dedicated To Supporting Jordan's Political Parties, Says Faraya

This support is aimed at improving party performance while maintaining a neutral stance, with the Ministry of Interior focused on developing an enabling environment, Faraya said during a meeting attended by governors.

The discussions tackled the system of political reform, the two laws of elections and political parties, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Faraya highlighted the ministry's efforts to support the Independent Election Commission (IEC), official institutions and civil society to promote political awareness.

Faraya dispelled the notion of any remaining“restrictions” on party activities, asserting that the ministry's role is restricted to safeguarding the law and preventing violations.

He asserted that there is no room for discrimination, restrictions or harassment, whether of citizens or party activists, on the basis of their political party. He further encouraged citizens to join political parties.

All political parties, including those under formation, have the freedom to carry out activities in any location he said, emphasising that state-owned facilities are available for party activities, with the exception of educational institutions and places of worship.

The minister commended Jordan's political parties' law, as it promotes transparency and governance via introducing term limits for party secretaries general and designating party funds as public funds, and stipulating that parties can only be dissolved by a court decision or in accordance with their internal regulations.

On the government's moral and financial support for political parties, he highlighted the financial contribution system approved in March 2023, which enables licensed political parties to fulfil their role based on the principles of citizenship, equality and democracy, through providing financial support from the Treasury.



