University Students Close Transístmica To Reject Mining Bill

University students partially closed, the Transístmica highway, near the entrance to the University of Panama. Only two traffic lanes were enabled on the road.

The demonstration, which began shortly before noon, was held to reject the bill on the mining contract that is being discussed in the National Assembly.

"Mining leaves ghost towns, contaminated and in ruins" read one of the banners. Members of the Single Union of Construction Workers joined the protest, who earlier closed several parts of the country, also to show their opposition to bill No. 1043 which is being debated in the Assembly's Committee on Commerce and Economic Affairs National.

The protest on the Transístmica highway ended at about 1:15 p.m.







