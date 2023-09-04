Conflux Network Prepares For Major Hard Fork Upgrade

In a blog post, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced support for the network upgrade.

It stated that it would manage all technical requirements for all users holding CFX in their Binance accounts.

In this regard, deposits and withdrawals of the CFX token will be halted on or around September 7 at 4:00 p.m. (UTC).

Binance says it will reopen deposits and withdrawals for CFX once it determines that the upgraded networks are reliable, but it may not issue a separate announcement.

Conflux provides additional information about the v2.3.0 release, which introduces a new hard fork, in a blog post.

To prepare for the hard fork, Conflux recommends upgrading all nodes before the epoch number reaches 79050000, estimated to be Sept. 7.

Several CIP or Conflux enhancement proposals will be enabled at or after this epoch count.

CIP-112 will be enabled, for instance, when the epoch number reaches 79050000 or September 7.

CIP-107, CIP-118, and CIP-119 will be enabled when the block number reaches 188900000 on or around September 9; CIP-113 will be enabled when the PoS block number comes to 766200 on or around the same date.

Conflux, elaborating on the CIPs, asserts that CIP-107 introduces a“storage point,” a mechanism for burning storage collateral.

CIP-112 corrects the incorrect implementation of encoding and decoding for the custom field of block headers.

CIP-113 expedites PoS finalization by reducing the PoS consenround time and the pivot decision signing wait time, whereas CIP-118 establishes an internal contract interface for querying unused storage points.

CIP-119 is comparable to the Ethereum enhancement proposal EIP-3855, which introduces the PUSH0 (0x5f) instruction, which advances the constant value 0 onto the stack.