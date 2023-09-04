Demand For ₹2-3 Tn Sparked Rbi-Govt Clash, Says Acharya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi/Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India refused the government's proposal to extract ₹2-3 trillion from its balance sheet in 2018 for pre-election expenditure ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the following year, former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said in a new prelude to his book, Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India published by Penguin Random House India.
