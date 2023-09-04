Gaming Self-Regulation Yet To Kick Off As Consensus Eludes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Self-regulation in online gaming remains stalled more than four months after the plan was floated as the industry continues to be a divided house, three industry officials said, even as the government worries whether some entities may exert undue influence over the regulating entities.
