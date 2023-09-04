Uhnis, Corporate Businesses Set To Lead Hotels Sector

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The next phase of growth for the booming hospitality sector is expected to witness a shift in ownership, with traditional realty developers ceding ground to professionally managed businesses such as corporate houses, private equity firms and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), according to a JLL India research report, titled The Great Indian Hotel Sector Boom Amid GDP Growth.
