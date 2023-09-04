Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins In Six States For 7 Assembly Seats Litmus Test For India Bloc

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The by-elections for seven assembly constituencies in six states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, are scheduled for Tuesday. This marks the inaugural showdown between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the recently established Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) from the opposition camp.The by-polls hold significance as they precede the state assembly elections later this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.By-elections are slated for two constituencies, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, in Tripura. In Kerala, the Puthuppally seat became vacant following the passing of Oommen Chandy. Additionally, the Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh was vacated when Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and prominent OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the position and rejoined the BJP. Check all the latest updates here.
