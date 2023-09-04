Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:27 GMT

Telangana Rains: Hyderabad Witnesses Severe Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rainfall Imd Issues Yellow Alert


9/4/2023 11:00:18 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hyderabad rains: Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert issued in the city today.Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states today. Check full forecast here

MENAFN04092023007365015876ID1107006200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search