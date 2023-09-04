Turkmenistan And Eu Countries Significantly Boost Their Trade Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. The trade
exchange between Turkmenistan and EU member states reached a total
of more than 494.66 million euros from January through May 2023,
the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European
Union, told Trend .
During the reporting period, the trade volume between
Turkmenistan and EU countries surged by 17.8 percent in contrast to
the initial five months of the prior year (406.3 million
euros).
Turkmenistan's exports to the EU reached nearly 273.16 million
euros from January through May 2023, reflecting a 29 percent
increase compared to the corresponding months of 2022 when it was
193.81 million euros.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries
by 4 percent in the initial five months of this year in contrast to
the period of January through May 2022 (212.49 million euros),
reaching a total of 221.5 million euros.
The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries
reached 1 billion euros last year, which is 25.9 percent less than
in 2021, when it amounted to 1.35 billion euros.
