Law Enforcers Expose Scheme To Help Draft Dodgers Flee Country

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, three individuals - officials from the diagnostic medical center and the Military Commissariat, as well as their intermediary, were charged," the statement reads.

They are accused of obstructing the lawful operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and trafficking people across the border (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the inquiry, employees of Kyiv-based healthcare facilities forged medical papers to claim that draft-age men had been undergoing long-term treatment.

"Then the employees of the Kyiv Territorial centers of military recruitment and social support "confirmed" the fabricated diagnosis, stating these men were unfit for military service," the report said.

After that, documents were issued, allowing the said citizens to cross out of Ukraine. Persons who received such illegal services were also instructed on how to behave at border check points.

For each such service, the perpetrators would receive US$11,000, which would then be distributed among co-conspirators.

The culprits used an intermediary to get the money from applicants.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ombudsman's Office will complete the audit of all military medical commissions in Ukraine within three weeks.